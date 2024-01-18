Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Experts from Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, explore some of the key cybersecurity trends parents should be aware of, and provide tips on how to safeguard their children's online activities.

According to UN research, about 80 per cent of young people claim they interact with AI multiple times a day. With the development of AI, numerous little-known applications have emerged with seemingly harmless features.

However, AI apps, specifically, chatbots can easily provide age-inappropriate content when prompted, according to a press release.

According to the latest online statistics, 91 per cent of children aged 3-15 play games on any device. For some games, unmoderated voice and text chat is a large part of the experience.

With more young people online, criminals can virtually build trust in the same way they would in person. Firstly, cybercriminals gain the trust of young players by luring them with gifts.

Once they have the confidence of a young gamer, they then obtain their personal information by suggesting that they click on a phishing link.

The development of the FinTech industry for kids also marks the appearance of new threats. An increasing number of banks are providing specialized products and services tailored for children, including banking cards designed for kids as young as 12.

Yet, with the introduction of banking cards for children, the latter also become susceptible to financially motivated threat actors and vulnerable to conventional scams.

Using social engineering techniques, cybercriminals might exploit children’s trust by posing as peers and requesting the sharing of card details or money transfers to their accounts.

According to Kaspersky, the number of smart home threat cases with children being potential targets, will increase. Despite the increasing number of cases of threats to smart home devices, manufacturers are not rushing to create cyber-immune tech that preemptively prevents potential exploits of vulnerabilities.

This also means children can become tools for cybercriminals in an attack.

As children mature, they develop greater self-awareness, encompassing an understanding of their personal space, privacy, and sensitive data, both offline and in their online activities.

This is why parents now require the skill to discuss their offspring’s online experience and the importance of parenting digital apps for online safety while respecting personal space.

If an app is unavailable in your region, young users will look for alternatives, which is often a malicious copy. Even if they turn to official app stores like Google Play, they still run the risk of falling prey to cybercriminals.

“As we can see, many of the trends that are playing out in society are also affecting children, making them potential targets for attackers.

This includes both the development and popularity of AI and smart homes, as well as the expansion of the world of gaming and FinTech industry.

Therefore, it is crucial to teach children the basics of cybersecurity from an early age how not to fall into the trap of cybercriminals, what cyberthreats can occur during gaming, and how to properly protect your data.

All this is now a must-have knowledge not only for adults but also for the youngest users,” comments Usman Qureshi, Country representative in Pakistan for Kaspersky.

Kaspersky experts are convinced that protecting children from cybersecurity threats in 2024 requires proactive measures from parents by staying informed about the latest threats and actively monitoring their children’s online activities, parents can create a safer online environment for their kids.

Kaspersky experts have developed the Kaspersky Cybersecurity Alphabet with key concepts from the cybersecurity industry. In this book, your kid will get to know new technologies, learn the main cyber hygiene rules, find out how to avoid online threats, and recognize fraudsters’ tricks. You can download the pdf version of the book.

To secure children from downloading any malicious files, Kaspersky advise to install a trusted security solution on their device. With the right tools such as Kaspersky’s digital parenting app Safe Kids, parents can effectively safeguard their children against cyber threats in the digital age.