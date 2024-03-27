Kaspersky Warns Android Malware Capable Of Jeopardizing User Privacy, Security
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Researchers associated with Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, have analyzed three new dangerous Android malware variants.
The Tambir, Dwphon, and Gigabud malicious programs exhibit diverse features, ranging from downloading other programs and credential theft to bypassing two-factor authentication and screen recording, jeopardizing user privacy and security, warns Kaspersky in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.
Kaspersky researchers shared that in 2023, Tambir is a spyware application disguised as an IPTV app. It collects sensitive user information, such as SMS messages and keystrokes, after obtaining the appropriate permissions.
Gigabud, active since mid-2022, was initially focused on stealing banking credentials from users in Southeast Asia, but later crossed borders into other countries and regions.
It has since evolved into a fake loan malware and is capable of screen recording and mimicking tapping by users to bypass two-factor authentication. Dwphon, discovered in November 2023, targets cellphones from Chinese OEM manufacturers, primarily targeting the Russian market.
The same malware earlier had been found in the firmware of a kids’ smart watch by an Israeli manufacturer distributed mainly in Europe and the middle East.
Dwphon is capable of downloading, installing and deleting other applications on the device.
“Users should exercise caution and should avoid downloading apps from unofficial sources, meticulously reviewing app permissions,”.
Frequently, these apps lack exploitation functionality and depend solely on permissions granted by the user. Furthermore, using anti-malware tools can help preserve the integrity of your Android device,” comments Hafeez Rahman, Technical group manager at Kaspersky.
It merits mention here that Kaspersky solutions blocked nearly 33.8 million attacks on mobile devices from malware, adware, and riskware, highlighting a 50% global increase of such attacks from the previous year's figures.
Last year Kaspersky detected more than 1.3 million unique malicious installation packages targeting the Android platform and distributed in various ways. Among these were Tambir, Dwphon and Gigabud malicious programs with the diverse features. Mobile users were advised that to protect their Android device, it’s safer to download your apps only from official stores like Google Play.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
120-Years-Old Saraiki poet passes away2 minutes ago
-
Associate Adviser of Federal Ombudsman organizes Khuli Kachehri in Khipro2 minutes ago
-
CCPO orders swift resolution of crime-against-women cases2 minutes ago
-
Cylinder blast in gas shop at Saddar bazaar Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
3 booked for power pilferage2 minutes ago
-
PHC reserves decision on petition of oath taking of candidates on reserved seats12 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide for extending technical, vocational training to seminary students12 minutes ago
-
Levis official killed, 3 injured in Pishin operation against terrorists12 minutes ago
-
VC Women University inaugurates spring tree plantation drive12 minutes ago
-
Weather forecast for city12 minutes ago
-
Three held for overcharging citizens12 minutes ago
-
Secretary education board opens plantation campaign12 minutes ago