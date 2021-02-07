Kastro condoles demise of Iqbal Langriyal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Malik Iqbal Langriyal, father of Provincial Minister Malik Noman Langriyal.

In his condolence message Khayal Ahmed Kastro prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.