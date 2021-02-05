UrduPoint.com
Kastro Inaugurates Exhibition Regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 10:58 PM

Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro inaugurated the exhibition organized by Lahore Museum in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmad Kastro inaugurated the exhibition organized by Lahore Museum in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Friday.

On this occasion, the provisional minister expressed that Kashmiri arts and crafts were the live examples of the unique artisanship of the Kashmiri people.

Later addressing the participants and talking to media persons, he said that atrocities committed by Indian forces to the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had renewed the spirit of liberation among oppressed Kashmiris.

The minister also enlightened the participants about the moral support of the Pakistani government for the Kashmiri people and its efforts at the international fora.

Director Lahore Museum Ijaz Ahmad Minhas briefed the provisional minister about the best collection of Kashmiri arts and crafts with the museum that comprises Kashmiri textiles, woodwork, and papier-mache artefacts. This exhibition would continue till February 15.

Director museum said that Pakistani nation would continue their moral support to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Before the opening of the exhibition, the provisional minister also led a rally organized by the Lahore Museum to expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people. The participants of the rally belonged to different fields of life in addition to Lahore Museum staff.

