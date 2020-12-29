UrduPoint.com
Kastro Vows To Use Modern Technology To Acquaint New Generation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:27 PM

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro vowed to make 2021 an ideal year in terms of literature, culture and arts by promoting Punjabi language and culture to the grass-root level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro vowed to make 2021 an ideal year in terms of literature, culture and arts by promoting Punjabi language and culture to the grass-root level.

He expressed these views while visiting the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, PILAC Director General Dr Sughra Sadaf gave a briefing to the provincial minister regarding the establishment of Punjabi Digital Library, FM 95 Punjab Rang, Punjab Museum, Folk Studio and other departmental matters.

The provincial minister said that all resources especially modern technology would be used to acquaint the new generation with Punjabi language and literature.

Khayal Ahmed said that recommendations for making Punjabi library an E-library and setting up of Punjabi Web tv were under consideration.

"After Rawalpindi and Multan, expansion of the scope of FM 95 Punjab Rang to the divisional level is on the cards," he said.

He said that he would carry out the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan withteamwork and dedication.

