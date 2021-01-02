'Kasur 11th on child abuse Index' in province; 220 cases reported in 2020'

District Kasur earned bad name due to rampant child abuse incidents but the police has taken up revolutionary measures to curb the violence and all 220 reported cases of child abuse in 2020 were pursued actively

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :District Kasur earned bad name due to rampant child abuse incidents but the police has taken up revolutionary measures to curb the violence and all 220 reported cases of child abuse in 2020 were pursued actively.

DPO Kasur Imran Kishwer said this while talking to APP here on Saturday,and added that Kasur ranked eleventh on child abuse Index in the province.

He said that all those accused in child abuse and harassment cases in the district were caught and their challans were presented in the court.

However, he explained that as many as 26 complaints against child abuse were found to be false and their FIRs were quashed.

The ugly crimes related to child abuse and harassment can be discouraged and curbed successfully with active, joint role of parents,police,concerned authorities and the civil society,the DPO said.

