UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Kasur 11th On Child Abuse Index' In Province; 220 Cases Reported In 2020'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 01:27 PM

'Kasur 11th on child abuse Index' in province; 220 cases reported in 2020'

District Kasur earned bad name due to rampant child abuse incidents but the police has taken up revolutionary measures to curb the violence and all 220 reported cases of child abuse in 2020 were pursued actively

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :District Kasur earned bad name due to rampant child abuse incidents but the police has taken up revolutionary measures to curb the violence and all 220 reported cases of child abuse in 2020 were pursued actively.

DPO Kasur Imran Kishwer said this while talking to APP here on Saturday,and added that Kasur ranked eleventh on child abuse Index in the province.

He said that all those accused in child abuse and harassment cases in the district were caught and their challans were presented in the court.

However, he explained that as many as 26 complaints against child abuse were found to be false and their FIRs were quashed.

The ugly crimes related to child abuse and harassment can be discouraged and curbed successfully with active, joint role of parents,police,concerned authorities and the civil society,the DPO said.

App/zaw/swf/

Related Topics

Police Civil Society Kasur 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Lawyer files another complaint before SJC against ..

2 minutes ago

PDM is fooling public, says Sheikh Rasheed

10 minutes ago

Fog claims two more lives in Chichawatni

3 minutes ago

Gamblers rounded up in sargodha

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 82 deaths, 2,184 new Coronavirus c ..

9 minutes ago

Tourists throng Murree on weekend,advises to stric ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.