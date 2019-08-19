Kasur administration advise to take necessary emergency measures

The administration of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ):The administration of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

India has released 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water into the River Sutlej which will enter Ganda Singh Wala, a border village near Kasur, during next 12 to 24 hours.� Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has summoned an emergency meeting in Lahore today to discuss situation arising due to release of water in river Sutlej by India, Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting will also review arrangements for relief activities.A spokesman of Chief Minister Secretariat, Usman Buzdar said he is personally monitoring the precautionary measures and relief activities aimed at dealing with possible threat of flood.

The Chief Minister has also issued necessary instructions to provincial administration and concerned departments, he added.

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Asif Bilal Lodhi also visited the flood prone areas of district Kasur early this morning.The Provincial Minister asked people living at bank of river Sutlej to evacuate.The Commissioner Lahore Division directed the authorities concerned to shift flood affected people to relief camps.