Kasur Celebrates Eid Milad-ul-Nabi With Heartwarming Tribute To Special Persons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2024 | 10:40 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Kasur's Anjuman Tajran on Tuesday organized an annual grand ceremony to honour special persons on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
The event, attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan and DPO Muhammad Easi Khan Sukhira, showcased the community's dedication to recognizing and supporting its most vulnerable members.
During the ceremony, speech- and hearing-impaired individuals were given a platform to express their love and devotion to the Prophet (PBUH) in their own unique way, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and accessibility.
Deputy Commissioner Khan also praised the event as a remarkable achievement, noting that honouring special persons on this sacred day would elevate their status in society.
DPO Sukhira echoed this sentiment, expressing pride in standing alongside these remarkable individuals and acknowledging the community's efforts to protect them from exploitation.
The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt prayer for the safety and well-being of the nation.
