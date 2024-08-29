Open Menu

Kasur Courts To Remain Closed On Aug 31

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Kasur courts to remain closed on Aug 31

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has declared August 31 (Saturday) as a local holiday for courts in Kasur district on account of the urs of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, all sessions and civil courts in Kasur District will not function on August 31.

The notification was issued following approval of LHC Chief Justice Ms Aalia Neelum.

The urs, a three-day event, is a major gathering that attracts devotees and admirers of Baba Bulleh Shah from all over the country.

