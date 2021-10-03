Kasur police arrest 131 criminals in September

KASUR, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 131 criminals and recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.64 million from their possession during September last.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 131 notorious criminals, 90 court absconders, five ring leaders and 16 their accomplices.

Similarly, the police arrested 77 drug peddlers and recovered 65 kg hashish, more than 2 kg opium, 690 litres liquor, 70 litres lahan and three distilleries from their possession.

The police also arrested 127 people for possession illegal weapons and recovered a Kalashnikov, 119 pistols, 10 guns, five carbines and two revolvers.

Police raided four gambling dens and arrested 12 suspects red-handed and recovered stake money of thousands of rupees from them.