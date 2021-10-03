UrduPoint.com

Kasur Police Arrest 131 Criminals In September

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Kasur police arrest 131 criminals in September

KASUR, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 131 criminals and recovered stolen items worth Rs 2.64 million from their possession during September last.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 131 notorious criminals, 90 court absconders, five ring leaders and 16 their accomplices.

Similarly, the police arrested 77 drug peddlers and recovered 65 kg hashish, more than 2 kg opium, 690 litres liquor, 70 litres lahan and three distilleries from their possession.

The police also arrested 127 people for possession illegal weapons and recovered a Kalashnikov, 119 pistols, 10 guns, five carbines and two revolvers.

Police raided four gambling dens and arrested 12 suspects red-handed and recovered stake money of thousands of rupees from them.

Related Topics

Police Money September Criminals Sunday From Million Court

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.