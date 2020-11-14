Kasur police arrest 494 'criminals'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Kasur police arrested 494 alleged criminals, including members of eight dacoit gangs, and recovered stolen property worth millions of rupees and weapons during the past one month.

According to the police spokesman, the accused included 128 dangerous criminals involved in serious cases like murder, robbery and dacoity, and 33 court\ absconders. The arrested criminals also include 28 A-category proclaimed offenders.

Similarly, 26 members of eight dangerous robbery gangs were also arrested and Rs 2.

8 million worth of weapons were recovered from them. Eighty-six cases were solved on the basis of information extracted from these alleged criminals.

The police also arrested 93 drug-traffickers and 62-kg of cannabis, 908 litres of liquor, 200 litres of raw liquor were recovered from the accused. Also, 146 illegal weapon-holders were arrested, three Kalashnikovs, eight rifles, 30 guns, two carbines and 101 pistols were seized from them. Raids were carried out on 13 gambling dens and 68 alleged gamblers were also arrested.