UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kasur Police Arrest 494 'criminals'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Kasur police arrest 494 'criminals'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :The Kasur police arrested 494 alleged criminals, including members of eight dacoit gangs, and recovered stolen property worth millions of rupees and weapons during the past one month.

According to the police spokesman, the accused included 128 dangerous criminals involved in serious cases like murder, robbery and dacoity, and 33 court\ absconders. The arrested criminals also include 28 A-category proclaimed offenders.

Similarly, 26 members of eight dangerous robbery gangs were also arrested and Rs 2.

8 million worth of weapons were recovered from them. Eighty-six cases were solved on the basis of information extracted from these alleged criminals.

The police also arrested 93 drug-traffickers and 62-kg of cannabis, 908 litres of liquor, 200 litres of raw liquor were recovered from the accused. Also, 146 illegal weapon-holders were arrested, three Kalashnikovs, eight rifles, 30 guns, two carbines and 101 pistols were seized from them. Raids were carried out on 13 gambling dens and 68 alleged gamblers were also arrested.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Kasur Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

POL prices may go down for other half of November

10 minutes ago

Armenia, Azerbaijan Exchange Bodies of Conflict Vi ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 678 recove ..

22 minutes ago

Use of technology in diagnosis & treatment of diab ..

25 minutes ago

Lebanon starts two-weeks of restrictions to stem v ..

25 minutes ago

Putin Tells East Asia Summit Joint Work Needed to ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.