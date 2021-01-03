UrduPoint.com
Kasur Police Arrest 505 Criminals In December

Sun 03rd January 2021 | 11:50 AM

Kasur police arrest 505 criminals in December

KASUR, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Kasur police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 505 criminals and recovered valuables worth Rs 6.8 million and illegal weapons from their possession during December last.

On the direction of DPO Imran Kishwar, the district police arrested 121 proclaimed offenders, 38 court absconders and 45 members of notorious dacoits gangs and recovered looted/stolen valuables worth Rs 6.8 million.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police arrested 99 notorious drug pushers and recovered 44 kg hashish, 2599 litres liquor, 140 litre Lehan and unearthed 5 distilleries.

Taking action against illegal weapons, the police recovered 10 rifles, 16 guns, a carbine, 129 pistols from 160 people after registering cases against them.

In a crackdown against gambling, the police raided various gambling dens in the district and arrested 42 people with stake money.

As many as 956 kites and spools of twine were recovered from 13 accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

