UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kasur Police Arrested 29 Outlaws Of 9 Dacoits Gangs In March

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kasur police arrested 29 outlaws of 9 dacoits gangs in March

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Kasur police busted nine gangs involved in various incidents of robbery and dacoity and arrested 29 hardened criminals.

According to Punjab Police spokesperson on Sunday, more than 3 million worth of stolen property, modern weapons and a large number of bullets and ammunition were recovered from them.

During last month a total of 673 accused were arrested and millions of rupees worth stolen property, modern arms and drugs were recovered.

Kasur police registered 193 cases during a special operation to eradicate illegal weapons and recovered 02 Kalashnikovs, 18 rifles,18 guns, 152 pistols, 03 carbines, 20 magazines and a large quantity of ammunition from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, during the operation against drug dealers, 179 cases were registered and 110 kg of hashish, 2588 liters of liquor, 190 liters of raw material for liquor and 07 wine manufacturing units were also recovered.

Likewise, 11 gambling spots were raided and 44 accused were arrested. Stake money amounting to Rs one lac was also recovered. DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar directed all circle officers and SHOs to continue full-fledged operations against criminals..

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Robbery Kasur Circle Money Criminals Sunday All From Million

Recent Stories

SHD welcomes over 15,000 visitors in 8 days in Kho ..

17 minutes ago

Masdar announces partnership with Circle of Hope t ..

32 minutes ago

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.