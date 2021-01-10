UrduPoint.com
Kasur Police Arrested 505 'criminals' Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Kasur police arrested 505 'criminals' last month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Kasur district police arrested 505 alleged criminals including 13 gangsters and recovered stolen property worth Rs 6.8 million and illegal weapons from them during Dec 2020.

According to a Punjab Police spokesman, police arrested 121 hardened criminals involved in cases like murder and robbery and 38 proclaimed offenders (POs). The arrested criminals include 43 of A-category absconders and 45 were members of 13 dacoit gangs.

Also, 57 more cases were solved on then basis of information extracted from the arrested criminals.

The police recovered drugs from the arrested criminals including 44-kg charas, 2,599-litre alcohol, 140-litre raw liquor and five distilleries were also found running in the district.

The police arrested 160 persons with various weapons including a Kalashnikov, 10 rifles, 16 guns, one carbine and 129 pistols. Nine gambling dens were raided and 42 accused were arrested and thousands of rupees were recovered from the accused.

In a crackdown on kite-flying, 956 kites and strings were recovered from the possession of 13 accused.

