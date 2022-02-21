UrduPoint.com

Kasur Police Arrests 25 Criminals

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Kasur police arrests 25 criminals

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Kasur police arrested 25 criminals and recovered cash, motorcycles,narcotics from their possession,a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Police said that Saddar police arrested three members of Waqar dacoit gang and recovered cash amounting to Rs 100,000, three motorcycles, five mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The team also arrested 16 gamblers and recovered Rs 25,000, mobile phones etc from their possession.

Meanwhile,Kot Radha Kishan police arrested a proclaimed offender--Ansaar and two drug peddlers,besides recovering 1.5 kg charas and large quantity of liquor from them.

Pattoki police team arrested three outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Kasur Kot Radha Kishan Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

7 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

35 minutes ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

2 hours ago
 Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all aroun ..

Swiss leaks expose many strongmen, spies all around world

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>