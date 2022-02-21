Kasur police arrests 25 criminals

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Kasur police arrested 25 criminals and recovered cash, motorcycles,narcotics from their possession,a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Police said that Saddar police arrested three members of Waqar dacoit gang and recovered cash amounting to Rs 100,000, three motorcycles, five mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The team also arrested 16 gamblers and recovered Rs 25,000, mobile phones etc from their possession.

Meanwhile,Kot Radha Kishan police arrested a proclaimed offender--Ansaar and two drug peddlers,besides recovering 1.5 kg charas and large quantity of liquor from them.

Pattoki police team arrested three outlaws and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway.