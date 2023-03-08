Kasur police arrests nine outlaws

KASUR, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Kasur police arrested nine outlaws and recovered cash,valuables and fire works material from their possession .

Police said here on Wednesday that city Pattoki patrolling police team signaled three dacoits near railway crossing line but the accused opened fire at the team.During exchange of gunshots,one dacoit suffered bullet injuries and arrested by police while other two managed to escape.

The accused was identified as--Ali Shair r/o Manga Mandi.

Meanwhile,Mandi Usmanwala raiding team arrested three members of Arshad aka Guggi dacoit gang and recovered cash amounting to Rs 570,000,two motorcycles and weapons from them.

Saddar police team during crackdown arrested five outlaws and recovered huge quantity of fire works material.

Cases were registered at concerned police stations while further investigation was underway.