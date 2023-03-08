UrduPoint.com

Kasur Police Arrests Nine Outlaws

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Kasur police arrests nine outlaws

KASUR, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Kasur police arrested nine outlaws and recovered cash,valuables and fire works material from their possession .

Police said here on Wednesday that city Pattoki patrolling police team signaled three dacoits near railway crossing line but the accused opened fire at the team.During exchange of gunshots,one dacoit suffered bullet injuries and arrested by police while other two managed to escape.

The accused was identified as--Ali Shair r/o Manga Mandi.

Meanwhile,Mandi Usmanwala raiding team arrested three members of Arshad aka Guggi dacoit gang and recovered cash amounting to Rs 570,000,two motorcycles and weapons from them.

Saddar police team during crackdown arrested five outlaws and recovered huge quantity of fire works material.

Cases were registered at concerned police stations while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Manga Kasur Pattoki From

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

54 minutes ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

1 hour ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.