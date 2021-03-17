UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kasur Police Busted 33 Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:24 PM

Kasur police busted 33 outlaws

Kasur police busted 33 criminals including three members of dacoit gang and recovered looted items,narcotics,illegal weapons from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Kasur police busted 33 criminals including three members of dacoit gang and recovered looted items,narcotics,illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that during the ongoing crackdown against criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested three dacoits of 'Razaqi' gang,seven drug peddlers,14 illegal weapon holders,four court absconder and five others.

The teams recovered five motorcycles,cash amounting to Rs 150,000,45 litres liquor,5 kg charas,a number of illegal weapons and bullets from their possession.

Police said that the accused were wanted by police in number of ,murder,dacoity and robbery cases.

Separate cases were registered against them,while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Robbery Kasur Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Armenian Police Cordon Off Education Ministry in Y ..

57 seconds ago

Beijing Expresses Protest Over New US Sanctions Re ..

59 seconds ago

Dozens of Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

1 minute ago

Ehsan Mani says Pakistan is likely to host Asia Cu ..

8 minutes ago

Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest 20 ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 8,998 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.