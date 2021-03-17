Kasur police busted 33 outlaws

Kasur police busted 33 criminals including three members of dacoit gang and recovered looted items,narcotics,illegal weapons from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Kasur police busted 33 criminals including three members of dacoit gang and recovered looted items,narcotics,illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that during the ongoing crackdown against criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested three dacoits of 'Razaqi' gang,seven drug peddlers,14 illegal weapon holders,four court absconder and five others.

The teams recovered five motorcycles,cash amounting to Rs 150,000,45 litres liquor,5 kg charas,a number of illegal weapons and bullets from their possession.

Police said that the accused were wanted by police in number of ,murder,dacoity and robbery cases.

Separate cases were registered against them,while further investigation was underway.