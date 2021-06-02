UrduPoint.com
Kasur Police Held 13 Gangs,584 Outlaws In May

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:48 PM

Kasur police during crackdown against criminal elements arrested 13 dacoit gangs, 584 other outlaws and recovered cash millions of rupees,illegal weapons,narcotics from their possession during the last month

KASUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Kasur police during crackdown against criminal elements arrested 13 dacoit gangs, 584 other outlaws and recovered cash millions of rupees,illegal weapons,narcotics from their possession during the last month.

Police said on Wednesday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 47 members of 13 dacoit gangs,150 proclaimed offenders,45 court absconders,135 illegal weapon holders, 77 drug peddlers,47 kite sellers and 83 others.

The teams recovered cash amounting to Rs 5.3 million,9 rifles,1 kalashanikov,20 guns,101 pistols,three carbines,10 magazines,a large number of bullets,42 kg charas,1.5kg heroine,894 litres liquor,5000 kites and 150 chemical string rolls from their possession.

