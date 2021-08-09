Kasur police nab kidnappers, recover trader

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A police team led by District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishwar successfully recovered a local trader, Muhammad Yasin, who was abducted for ransom of Rs 10 million, and also arrested two kidnappers from Syedpur area of Khudian Khas, here on Monday.

Mumtaz Ali complained to the police that his brother Muhammad Yasin was present at his agricultural fields when four unknown persons kidnapped him. Later, the kidnappers called him (Mumtaz) from Yasin's mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 million.

The local police registered an FIR and the DPO constituted raiding teams under DSPs for recovery of the trader. Using latest technology, the police managed to trace the kidnappers' location and arrested two of them namely Nadeem Asif and Faisal on the spot, besides recovering Muhammad Yasin safely.

DPO Imran Kishwar told media persons, "We are checking whether the kidnappers are history-sheeters, and the arrested accused were being investigated so as to nab their other two accomplices."