UrduPoint.com

Kasur Police Nab Kidnappers, Recover Trader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:59 PM

Kasur police nab kidnappers, recover trader

A police team led by District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishwar successfully recovered a local trader, Muhammad Yasin, who was abducted for ransom of Rs 10 million, and also arrested two kidnappers from Syedpur area of Khudian Khas, here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :A police team led by District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Imran Kishwar successfully recovered a local trader, Muhammad Yasin, who was abducted for ransom of Rs 10 million, and also arrested two kidnappers from Syedpur area of Khudian Khas, here on Monday.

Mumtaz Ali complained to the police that his brother Muhammad Yasin was present at his agricultural fields when four unknown persons kidnapped him. Later, the kidnappers called him (Mumtaz) from Yasin's mobile phone and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 million.

The local police registered an FIR and the DPO constituted raiding teams under DSPs for recovery of the trader. Using latest technology, the police managed to trace the kidnappers' location and arrested two of them namely Nadeem Asif and Faisal on the spot, besides recovering Muhammad Yasin safely.

DPO Imran Kishwar told media persons, "We are checking whether the kidnappers are history-sheeters, and the arrested accused were being investigated so as to nab their other two accomplices."

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau Technology Mobile Kasur FIR Media From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

1 minute ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

1 minute ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

1 minute ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

11 minutes ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

11 minutes ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.