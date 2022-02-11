UrduPoint.com

Kasur Police Recovered Rs16.4mln Valuables In 2 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Kamran Asghar Friday said that the district police recovered valuables worth Rs16.4 million from robber gangs during the last two months and returned those to the owners.

Addressing a function at District Police Lines here, he said that the police recovered Rs 6.

8 million in cash, 37 motorcycles, a tractor-trolley, 15 cattle-heads, a laptop, gold ornaments and other valuables as well as illegal weapons from the gangs.

He said that due to strict vigilance of the police, serious crimes decreased by 25 per cent in January, compared to December 2021.

At the ceremony, the SP handed over recovered items to the owners.

