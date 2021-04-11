UrduPoint.com
Kasur To Have 12 Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars This Year: Sardar Asif Nikai

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Sardar Asif Nikai on Sunday said that 12 Ramazan Sahulat bazaars would be set up this year in the district to ensure the availability of daily use items to people at discount rates and for this purpose, all arrangements had been finalized.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee to review the ongoing development schemes in the district, establishment of Ramadan bazaars, price control, implementation of corona related SOPs and arrangements made to maintain law and order situation during the holy month of Ramadan.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Sardar Muhammad Hashim Dogar, Member National Assembly Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Member Provincial Assembly Pir Mukhtar Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner Kasur Asia Gul, DPO Imran Kishwar and other district officers were also present on this occasion.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul said that ongoing work on development schemes in the district was in full swing which would be completed on time.

Similarly, 36 new schemes have also been approved and work in this regard would soon be started.

The DC said that in view of the third wave of corona, the process of corona vaccination was being carried out in the district and the district government was working hard to ensure implementation of corona standard operating procedure (SOPs).

DPO Imran Kishwar briefed about the arrangements made to maintain law and order situation in the district and said that 1,200 police personnel had been deployed during the holy month of Ramadan.

The provincial ministers expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the district government and said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the people during Ramadan.

The ministers said the government had given subsidy to provide maximum relief to people during Ramadan.

They appealed to the citizens to support the government while ensuring implementation of corona related SOPs.

