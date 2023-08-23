Open Menu

"Kataab Gaari" Initiative Illuminates Minds Of Marginalized Kids With Joy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 08:55 PM

In an inspiring initiative by the school education department of South Punjab, a beacon of knowledge and joy is being illuminated in the lives of slum and nomadic children through the "Kataab Gaari" (Book Van) mobile library project

The hearts of playgroup and nursery class children were aglow with happiness as they delved into the world of books, becoming a source of creativity and innovative thinking.

Under the dedicated efforts of the Department of School Education, South Punjab, the "Kataab Gaari" project is on a mission to connect the marginalized children of Multan with books and fresh insights. Today, marked yet another successful stride in this journey, as awareness sessions unfolded for 30 children across various locations, including the Pak Mai Graveyard near Shahi Masjid Totlanwali and the Basti Tara Dera in Multan were held, said a handout.

With boundless enthusiasm, the organizers of "Kataab Gaari" orchestrated captivating sessions filled with storytelling, artistic endeavors, immersive book reading, and engaging games. The smiles that radiated from the children's faces were a testament to the magic that books can conjure in kids' hearts.

Secretary School Education South Punjab, Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan, expressed his optimism about the initiative, emphasizing that through "Kataab Gaari," an increasing number of children will be drawn to the mobile library. This endeavor promises to introduce children to the joy of learning, entertainment, and reading, fostering a genuine sense of curiosity and exploration. As the days unfold, this remarkable series of learning and discovery will persist, brightening the futures of kids' minds.

