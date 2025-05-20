Open Menu

Katarian Park Attracting Visitors; DG PHA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Katarian Park attracting visitors; DG PHA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) was constantly carrying out the enhancement of the city’s parks and green belts, with planting colourful flowers.

Director General PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha on Tuesday told the media that appealing flower vases and small beds of beautiful plants have also been planted at the Katarian Park, Satellite Town.

He said that lush landscapes with spring flowers offered a charming scene to the visitors.

The DG said that various steps were taken for the beauty of the city, and PHA was committed to providing the best kind of hygienic and environment-friendly setting to the residents.

Ranjha further said that efforts were underway to make the city Clean and Green according to the mission of the Punjab government, adding, “Rawalpindi will be made the most beautiful city in Punjab. We want the people to breathe in the green atmosphere.” He expressed hope that the residents would join hands with PHA to make the city more aesthetic and prestigious.

