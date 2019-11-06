UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Katas Raj Temple Case: Supreme Court Directs EPA To Submit Report On Water Theft

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

Katas Raj temple case: Supreme Court directs EPA to submit report on water theft

Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to submit report on water theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to submit report on water theft.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the suo motu notice case regarding Katas Raj temple.

During the course of proceedings, the deputy commissioner Jhelum said apparently the tube well's water is not being misused. Water meters are installed on all tube wells, he added.

He said around 90 percent of water pools of Dera Ghazi Khan cement are filled with water. The court has banned the use of underground water since last year, he added.

The counsel for DG Khan Cement said the air cooling system will be installed by December.

Minority Leader MNA Ramesh Kumar said it has to be checked whether the cement factory has not installed the secret pumps.

To this day, the water of Katas Raj has not returned, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked is there so much rainfall in the area as very much water is being reported. The direction of the underground water may have changed, he added.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said there is need to see which tube well is extracting more underground water.

He sought experts reports if the water is being stolen technically.

He said it should be explained that why Katas Raj Temple pond got dry.

Later, the court directed the EPA to submit report on water theft and adjourned hearing of the case till January 2020.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Suo Motu Water Dera Ghazi Khan Temple Jhelum January May December 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Balkans' Accession to EU Should Avoid ..

4 minutes ago

ICT administration provides first aid to 678 prote ..

4 minutes ago

Barca need fixing fast as patience with Valverde w ..

4 minutes ago

Less sleep may affect kidney: Study

4 minutes ago

Over 44,000 Cases of Dengue Fever Registered in Pa ..

10 minutes ago

PPP, PML-N leaders got corruption cases registered ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.