Katchehries Held To Resolve Electricity Issues

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Sunday held open katchehries across the province with an aim to address electricity related problems of general public.

In a statement issued here from PESCO, the open katacheries were held at Malakand, Khyber, Madan, Peshawar, Abbotabad, Mansehra, Bannu and Swabi districts under supervision of concerned Senior Engineers.

A large number of people and PESCO staff attended these katchehries. After hearing complaints, PESCO officials issued on the spot directives to address complaints of consumers.

Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad has directed to continue holding of such open kachehries throughout Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to improve service delivery to masses.

