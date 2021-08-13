UrduPoint.com

Katchi Abadi Official Directed To Expedite Removal Of Encroachment In Metropolis

Katchi Abadi official directed to expedite removal of encroachment in metropolis

Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed the Senior Director Katchi Abadi to expedite the removal of encroachments from storm drains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed the Senior Director Katchi Abadi to expedite the removal of encroachments from storm drains.

Such directives were issued during a meeting with the heads of various departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) here.

He said that the campaign to eradicate encroachments in the city should continue. "All the concerned departments should take full action as encroachments spoil look of the city and make it ugly," he added.

He directed that action against encroachments with the cooperation of Deputy Commissioners should continue as it would provide facilities to the people.

Earlier, the Senior Director Katchi Abadi briefed the Administrator Karachi regarding the removal of encroachments from Orangi Nullah, Gujjar Nullag and Mahmoodabad Nullah.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed to immediately remove the debris of demolished shops in Jubilee Cloth Market.

After taking charge, Murtaza Wahab is taking briefings from various departments of KMC and giving them target to perform.

In particular, the revenue collecting departments have been directed to meet their targets within the stipulated time so that the process of construction and development of the city can be expedited.

