Kate Somvongsiri Spotlights U.S.-Pakistan Partnership, Climate Resilience In Sindh
Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2024 | 07:55 PM
U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Mission Director for Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, engaged with provincial leadership, government counterparts, and development partners to advance USAID's longstanding commitment to improving lives and achieving shared development goals in Sindh during her visit to the city
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Mission Director for Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, engaged with provincial leadership, government counterparts, and development partners to advance USAID's longstanding commitment to improving lives and achieving shared development goals in Sindh during her visit to the city.
Under the U.S.-Pakistan "Green Alliance" framework, USAID continues to collaborate with Pakistan to address climate, environmental, and economic challenges, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come, according to a communiqué on Saturday.
Along with Consul General Conrad Tribble, Mission Director Somvongsiri met with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to reaffirm USAID's partnership and support for development initiatives in Sindh. Discussions with Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Pechuho, centered on ongoing collaborations in health as well as successful interventions during crises such as COVID-19 and the 2022 floods.
USAID's decades-long partnership with the Sindh government spans various sectors, including education, water and sanitation, health and nutrition, clean energy, food security, economic advancement, and climate resilience.
During their visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), established with U.S. assistance in collaboration with Indiana University in the 1950s, CG Tribble and the Mission Director observed the impact of USAID-supported initiatives on maternal and newborn care.
The Mission Director also met with several accomplished female graduates who were recipients of USAID scholarships at the U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water, a collaborative initiative established at Mehran University in partnership with the University of Utah. Additionally, she engaged with a firm dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance agricultural practices, thereby empowering farmers across all stages of the crop cycle—from seed to harvest.
Underscoring USAID's commitment to fostering partnerships with local organizations, she spoke with representatives from civil society and NGOs to understand their perspectives on crucial issues such as human rights, access to justice, and information, focusing on the empowerment of women, minorities, and marginalized communities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum
PU seminar on 84 years of Lahore Resolution
Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world
PU Library Book Club organises introductory talk
CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of man's death caused by ..
Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomat ..
Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country
President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals on Pakistan Day
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation
Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing wel ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Day ceremony at Lyallpur museum3 minutes ago
-
Embassies celebrate Pakistan Day across world3 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at deaths in Gujranwala accident3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of man's death caused by kite string3 minutes ago
-
Garbage dumping, burning near populated area irks Warsak road dwellers3 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces show military prowess witnessed by Saudi Defence Minister, diplomats34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan resolution passed in Lahore to gain separate country34 minutes ago
-
President confers civil awards on Pakistanis, foreign nationals on Pakistan Day34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to work together, further enhance bilateral cooperation50 minutes ago
-
Maritime minister pays tributes to Quaid, says PML-N committed to performing well50 minutes ago
-
156 power pilferers netted in South Punjab50 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Day resolution altered region's history: AJK PM1 hour ago