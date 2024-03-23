Kate Somvongsiri spotlights U.S.-Pakistan Partnership, climate resilience in Sindh

U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Mission Director for Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, engaged with provincial leadership, government counterparts, and development partners to advance USAID's longstanding commitment to improving lives and achieving shared development goals in Sindh during her visit to the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) U.S. Agency for International Development's (USAID) Mission Director for Pakistan, Kate Somvongsiri, engaged with provincial leadership, government counterparts, and development partners to advance USAID's longstanding commitment to improving lives and achieving shared development goals in Sindh during her visit to the city.

Under the U.S.-Pakistan "Green Alliance" framework, USAID continues to collaborate with Pakistan to address climate, environmental, and economic challenges, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come, according to a communiqué on Saturday.

Along with Consul General Conrad Tribble, Mission Director Somvongsiri met with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to reaffirm USAID's partnership and support for development initiatives in Sindh. Discussions with Sindh Minister of Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Pechuho, centered on ongoing collaborations in health as well as successful interventions during crises such as COVID-19 and the 2022 floods.

USAID's decades-long partnership with the Sindh government spans various sectors, including education, water and sanitation, health and nutrition, clean energy, food security, economic advancement, and climate resilience.

During their visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), established with U.S. assistance in collaboration with Indiana University in the 1950s, CG Tribble and the Mission Director observed the impact of USAID-supported initiatives on maternal and newborn care.

The Mission Director also met with several accomplished female graduates who were recipients of USAID scholarships at the U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water, a collaborative initiative established at Mehran University in partnership with the University of Utah. Additionally, she engaged with a firm dedicated to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance agricultural practices, thereby empowering farmers across all stages of the crop cycle—from seed to harvest.

Underscoring USAID's commitment to fostering partnerships with local organizations, she spoke with representatives from civil society and NGOs to understand their perspectives on crucial issues such as human rights, access to justice, and information, focusing on the empowerment of women, minorities, and marginalized communities.