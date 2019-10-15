Kate, William meet school children; take a walk in Margalla Hills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton Tuesday visited a Model School for girls to witness how a UK project was helping to get teachers into the poorest schools.

Kate Middleton donning a royal blue classic Kurta with trousers and Dupatta, designed by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, arrived at the school along with William in a more casual look wearing trousers and shirt was received by cheering kids.

The royals shook hands and talked with the beaming kids at the entrance. The model school - a public sector entity - established in 1978 caters to students between the ages of 4 to 18, under the 'Teach for Pakistan' programme is based on the United Kingdom's 'Teach First Scheme'.

The royal couple, on reaching the school, shared smiles with the kids and highlighted the importance of girls' education, besides expressing satisfaction over the 'Teach for Pakistan' scheme which helped disadvantaged kids.

The next stop for Kate and William was at the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP), Trail 5, where they had a stroll, set a Leopard trap and took part in activities with local school kids.

The visit was aimed at encouraging local school children learn about conservation and pollution at the National Park. Dr Anis Rahman - Chairman MHNP board and Asirra Ghulam briefed them about the conservation measures.