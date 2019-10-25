UrduPoint.com
Kate's Pretty Dresses Hugely Inspired Pakistani Women

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:44 PM

Kate's pretty dresses hugely inspired Pakistani women

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton during the recent Royal tour of Pakistan from October 14 to 18 attired very elegant traditional Pakistani outfits which made huge impact on Pakistani women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton during the recent Royal tour of Pakistan from October 14 to 18 attired very elegant traditional Pakistani outfits which made huge impact on Pakistani women.

Her dresses simple,classic and elegant portrayed the message that fashion can also be an effective tool of diplomacy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Willliam and Kate Middleton, met with Prime Minister Imran Khan, school children, cancer patients, played cricket, visited different places .On every occasion Kate has made a meaningful recognition through clothing choices .

Her attires were not simply traditional shalwar kameez but had variations in all their details for the different levels of formalities during the week. For instance , during their visit to Pakistan monument the duchess wore glittering green dress truely matching her personality thus leaving the beholders spell bound as she stepped out of the auto Rickshaw along with Prince William who was attired in a traditional sherwani suit for the event .

Further she wore a cream Gul Ahmed shalwar kameez and Maheem Khan shawl during a surprise visit to SOS village at a birthday party .

Kate also wore beautiful shalwar kameez twice by Maheen Khan during the trip, one in cornflower blue for a visit to a girl's school and another embroidered teal style to visit Badshahi Mosque and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

The duchess of Cambridge exuded vibrance during their visit to chitral when she wore a Chitrali hat and traditional shawl.She looked gorgeous in vibrant green Maheen Khan look which features a headscarf with gold detailing.

She wore it while visiting Badshahi Mosque which was the same mosque that the late Princess Diana visited back in 1991. The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning wherever she went.On Social Media the duchess of Cambridge won great admiration.While a a boutique owner, Sidra Asad, while talking to APP said the A boutique owner, Sidra Asad while talking to APP said,on almost every occasion, the duchess had chosen a stunning Pakistani wear and vowed onlookers each time she came out in public.

She wore different variations of traditional Pakistani outfits showing bright national symbols and seemed ecstatic, she added. Kate had portrayed the best of Pakistani fashion, she said adding, every dress she chose to don was truly stunning.

Kate repeated the history choosing to wear Catherine Walker as Pincess Diana had done and wearing traditional clothing as Diana.

It has been, by all accounts, a successful five-day visit.

