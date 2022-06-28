(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the welfare of special persons and solutions to their problems were the top priorities of the government.

While addressing a meeting at his office, he directed that steps should be taken for facilitating special persons and that funds available for special persons be distributed among them. Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Azir said that the implementation of a 3 percent employment quota for special persons in private institutions is being ensured.

He said that 39 special persons are working in 6 private institutions across the district under the quota of 3 percent for special persons out of 1298. Steps are also being taken to provide quota-based employment opportunities to special persons in more private institutions. It was informed that disability certificates have been issued online in all the district headquarters hospitals at the district level across Punjab.