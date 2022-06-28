UrduPoint.com

Kathia Directs To Take Steps For People's Welfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Kathia directs to take steps for people's welfare

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia has said that the welfare of special persons and solutions to their problems were the top priorities of the government.

While addressing a meeting at his office, he directed that steps should be taken for facilitating special persons and that funds available for special persons be distributed among them. Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Azir said that the implementation of a 3 percent employment quota for special persons in private institutions is being ensured.

He said that 39 special persons are working in 6 private institutions across the district under the quota of 3 percent for special persons out of 1298. Steps are also being taken to provide quota-based employment opportunities to special persons in more private institutions. It was informed that disability certificates have been issued online in all the district headquarters hospitals at the district level across Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab Bahawalpur All Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

vivo announces its partnership as the Official Spo ..

Vivo announces its partnership as the Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qat ..

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings ..

47 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

1 hour ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.