KATI announces Rs.5 mil for relief activities in Balochistan

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Tuesday announced Rs. 5 million for relief activities in flood-affected areas of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) on Tuesday announced Rs. 5 million for relief activities in flood-affected areas of Balochistan.

In a statement issued here, Patron-in-Chief KATI, SM Muneer and President Salman Aslam, said after record rains and floods, for the severely affected parts of Balochistan, the association constituted a relief committee that delivered the first batch of relief goods to the victims on five trucks.

SM Muneer said that they would not leave the countrymen alone during the time of need and KATI members and the business community had actively contributed to the relief fund while more efforts were underway.

Salman Aslam said that he was in touch with the local people and the administration and a 7-member relief team of KATI was distributing relief goods in Khuzdar.

He stressed on the need of delivering relief goods, food items, and medicines to several areas as a large number of affectees were living in tents in a state of disrepair.

KATI has also set up a relief fund in which members and the business community were contributing immediate assistance for victims whose homes, property, and assets had been washed away.

