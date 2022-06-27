UrduPoint.com

KATI Business Issues To Be Addressed On Priority Basis : DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Korangi, Muhammad Ali Zaidi on Monday assured the members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry that their problems would be addressed on priority basis, all support as private sector was the real engine of the national economy

Speaking at an internative meeting with them at KATI Secretariat, DC recognized that the trade and industrial community had always played a pivotal role in the development and prosperity of the country.

He welcomed the suggestions made by the KATI members for the construction and development of the city.

The strategy would be formulated for the phased solution of the problems identified by the industrialists and infrastructure development work would be carried out in the district, especially in the industrial area.

Zaidi said all the Assistant Commissioners and the concerned departments of Korangi Municipality had been directed to remain alert to better deal with expected rains and to provide civic facilities to the people during the rainy season.

KATI President Salman Aslam highlighted industrial issues and emphasized on maximum facilitation for industrialisation which guaranteed economic prosperity in the country.

Without industrial development, neither the economy can be strong nor the country can develop.

KATI CEO Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Maheen Salman, Vice President Syed Farrukh Qandhari, former Presidents Masood Naqi, Johar Qandhari, Ehteshamuddin and others were also present.

KATI President said that the association would continue to extend all possible cooperation to DC Korangi Muhammad Ali Zaidi for the betterment of the Korangi Industrial Zone. " With the best coordination, we will make Korangi Industrial Area as the best industrial zone," he reaffirmed.

APP /ah

