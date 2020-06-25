KATI calls for end of load shedding in industrial areas

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry Sheikh Umer Rehan urged K-electric to end unannounced load shedding of electricity in industrial areas as the interruption of power supply caused drastic effects on industrial production and exports.

He also noted that during this pandemic "COVID19" situation many effected people were in self-isolation at their homes, power outages could cause great deal of trouble for those patients too, said a statement on Thursday.

He said that industry was facing crisis due to economic conditions of the country and coronavirus.In this crucial time power outages directly effecting the industry and the economy as well.