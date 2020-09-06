KATI Chief pays tribute to armed forces on Defense Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Sheikh Umer Rehan, on the Defence Day has paid a rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces for their unmatched bravery, professionalism and sacrifices to defend the homeland and maintaining peace in various states in the world as UN peace missions.

In a statement, the business leader said celebrating the Defense Day with full spirit depicted our unity,solidarity and nationhood.This day reinforced motivation among the people of Pakistan to protect their homeland from all evil and hostile forces. The world witnesses the high spirit of Pakistan armed forces and the people on this day. He said "On 6th September, the nation pays tribute to martyrs and "ghazis" who fought valiantly in 1965 war with India.

" "We, business community salute to Pak forces' bravery and professionalism," he said.

He said Pakistan armed forces have been fighting on front line in war against terrorism.This has strengthened Pakistan's position and increased dignity in the world.Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence and harmony especially with the neighboring states.

On this occasion, KATI President called upon international community mainly the United Nations to use their influence to stop India from its continued aggression and cruelty in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and proving Kashmiris with right of self determination. There would be no sustainable peace in the region without resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.