KATI Condemns Traffic Accidents, Urges Immediate Action

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM

KATI condemns traffic accidents, urges immediate action

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Tuesday, urged the Sindh government to ensure enforcement of traffic laws and stringent action against violators to prevent road accidents due to movement of heavy vehicles in the metropolis.

This year 132 people have lost their lives in similar accidents, making it a severe and alarming issue, President KATI Junaid Naqi noted and urged the government to ensure the strict implementation of traffic laws, impose severe penalties on violators, and grant additional powers to traffic police to prevent such devastating incidents in the future.

Junaid Naqi, in a statement issued here, expressed deep sorrow and anger over a recent traffic accident in Karachi, where two industrialists lost their lives and another person got seriously injured.

The incident occurred on Neti Jeti (native Jetty) Bridge when a trailer collided with a car and plummeted the car off the bridge, resulting in the immediate deaths of a father and son.

“Both victims were members of the industrial community, and their untimely demise is a significant loss not only to their families but also to the business sector,” Naqi said.

“Despite the Sindh government’s ban on heavy vehicles entering the city during daytime hours, trailers and other large trucks continue to operate freely, disregarding regulations without fear of consequences,” he observed.

KATI President has called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon to take immediate notice of the tragedy and take strict action against those responsible. Law enforcement agencies must take all necessary steps to safeguard the city’s residents and industrialists, he urged.

