KATI donates 5000 trees for Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) organized a high-profile ceremony to hand over 5,000 trees for plantation along Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway.

The event was attended by Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi as chief guests, alongside key industrialists and city officials including the President KATI Junaid Naqi, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Ijaz Sheikh, Vice President Tariq Hussain, Former President Danish Khan, Salim-uz-Zaman, Sheikh Fazal-e-Jalil, Farrukh Mazhar, Chairman GFS Builders Irfan Wahid, Deputy Commissioner Nusrat Bhutto, SSP Korangi Tariq Nawaz, Administrator Korangi Naeem Sheikh, said a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, the Mayor Karachi highlighted the city administration’s efforts to allocate funds for industrial areas in the upcoming budget. “We are working on including dedicated allocations for industrial development in this year’s budget, just as in the past,” he stated.

He said that the second phase of the expressway will be completed by April 30, while the third phase is set for completion by December 2025.

Wahab further shared updates on ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Jam Sadiq flyover, which is expected to be completed by August 14, 2025, and the Korangi Crossing Bridge, slated to open by August 30.

He emphasized efforts to make the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Expressway signal-free to alleviate traffic congestion.

Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi praised KATI’s offer to carry out plantation on both sides of the expressway. “This step by KATI is commendable. It is not just about trees — it’s about setting a direction for sustainable urban infrastructure across Karachi,” he said.

Naqvi added that a detailed PC-1 has been prepared for the uplift of Korangi Industrial Zone, with practical work expected to commence by June or July.

KATI President Junaid Naqi reiterated KATI’s commitment to green development and described the project as a step toward sustainable progress in one of the world’s largest cities. “No development is sustainable without a better environment,” he added.

He also appreciated the Sindh government's efforts in healthcare. “We must improve our education system alongside infrastructure to truly uplift Karachi,” he remarked.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, lauded PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for bridging the gap between the Sindh government and the business community. “Seven joint committees have been formed and are actively working to address city challenges,” he said.