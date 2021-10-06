UrduPoint.com

KATI Expresses Gratitude For 27% Increase In Exports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:57 PM

KATI expresses gratitude for 27% increase in exports

President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Salman Aslam has expressed gratitude over 27 % increase in the country's exports in Sept.2021; reaching the volume to $ 2.41 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Salman Aslam has expressed gratitude over 27 % increase in the country's exports in Sept.2021; reaching the volume to $ 2.41 billion.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said the data released by Federal Ministry of Finance showed significant improvement in the economy. In the first quarter of the current financial year, exports increased by 28% in which the Korangi Industrial Area had good contribution.

President KATI said Pakistani exporters were competing in the international market despite rising production cost.

Salman Aslam said the government should take further steps to reduce the cost of production and provide more facilities to the exporters so that they could further promote Pakistani products in the global market.

President KATI further said the discounted electricity tariff to the industry by the government in winter months was encouraging step.

