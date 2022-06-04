UrduPoint.com

KATI Felicitates Ghulam Nabi Memon As IG Sindh

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 09:06 PM

KATI felicitates Ghulam Nabi Memon as IG Sindh

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Patron-in-Chief S. M. Muneer and President Salman Aslam on Saturday congratulated Ghulam Nabi Memon on his appointment as Inspector General of Sindh Police and Javed Alam Odho as Additional IGP Karachi

In a joint statement, they said that both police officers were devoted, honest, sincere and highly professional.

Such valuable officers have been working day and night to improve the law and order situation in Sindh, especially in Karachi.

Salman Aslam said that the industrialists of Korangi have been in touch with Ghulam Nabi Memon and Javed Odho to solve their problems in the past and they have always been in the forefront to solve the problems of the business community.

President KATI hoped that IG Sindh and Additional IG Karachi would further improve law and order in the city.

