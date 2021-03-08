UrduPoint.com
KATI Felicitates Prime Minister For Getting Vote Of Confidence From National Assembly

Mon 08th March 2021

KATI felicitates Prime Minister for getting vote of confidence from National Assembly

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer, President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan have felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting vote of confidence from National Assembly and termed it as a positive sign for economic prosperity of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer, President Saleem-uz-Zaman, Senior Vice President Zaki Sharif and Vice President Nighat Awan have felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan for getting vote of confidence from National Assembly and termed it as a positive sign for economic prosperity of the country.

S.M. Muneer said that while fighting COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister had taken timely decision according the country's situation and managed to simultaneously curb the graph of emerging economic challenges and the spread of infection, said KATI release on Monday.

The prominent business leader said that pandemic was still there, and in this global uncertainty, no economy of the world could afford fragility of political system at home.

PM Imran Khan's tremendous comeback after securing the confidence vote had given a positive message about stability in Pakistan.

KATI President Saleem-uz-Zaman said the country needs continuation of economic policies and their implementation in current situation as the economy and industry could not fully recover from the adverse impacts of COVID-19.

He said the premier had initiated commendable measures to give a boost to industry and exports which needed to be continued.

The business community always showed its confidence in the economic vision of Imran Khan. The time had reached for government to take immediate action to control inflation and give relief to the common people.

