KATI Felicitates Syed Asim Munir On Promotion To Field Marshal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 09:58 PM
The President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, Wednesday, extended heartfelt congratulations to Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious and highest military rank of Field Marshal
Naqi, in a statement issued here, praised Field Marshal Asim Munir’s relentless dedication, unwavering resolve, and courageous leadership, describing the Federal cabinet’s decision to elevate him as a source of immense pride for both the Pakistan Army and the nation as a whole.
“The promotion to Field Marshal is a historic moment. Army Chief Asim Munir becomes only the second military leader in Pakistan’s history to be conferred this highest honour, reflecting the will and admiration of the people,” said Naqi.
He noted that the successful execution of recent military operations “Ma’arka-e-Haq” and “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s command were strategically remarkable and instrumental in uniting the nation. “His elevation to Field Marshal is well-deserved recognition of his exceptional military leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to national defense during some of the most critical challenges in our history,” he added.
He commended the valor of every soldier who took part in Ma’arka-e-Haq, emphasizing that from the army chief to the frontline troops, all showed immense bravery and gave a strong response to cross-border aggression. “The courage and sacrifices of our armed forces have been recognized globally, and this historic promotion sends a clear message to our enemies.”
Junaid Naqi also welcomed the announcement of top civil awards for the martyrs and veterans of Operation Haq, saying, “Nations that honour their heroes never fade. Recognizing these brave souls is both timely and necessary.”
Expressing optimism, the KATI President expressed confidence that under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Pakistan Armed Forces will achieve even greater stability and success, and continue to safeguard the nation’s integrity and future.
