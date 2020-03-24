Korangi Association of Trade and Industry has applauded the actions taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to fight against coronavirus including lockdown in the province to control the pandemic

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry has applauded the actions taken by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to fight against coronavirus including lockdown in the province to control the pandemic.

In a statement released on Tuesday, KATI's Patron in-Chief S.M. Muneer and President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan welcomed the efforts by Sindh Chief Minister and his team to control the spread and finish Covid-19 in the province.

S.M. Muneer said that the pandemic was one of the biggest challenges in the world's history.

"in these hard times the CM had exhibit phenomenal sense of responsibility and prompt actions, as a citizen of Sindh I really proud feel proud off him" he added.

He said that this challenge doesn't confined to any country or territory, in warlike situation immediate response of CM Sindh would also become the part of world history.

He assured full support of CM Sindh for his action to prevent the epidemic.

Sheikh Umer Rehan said the CM had taken timely decision of lockdown on provincial level to overcome the virus spread.

He also appealed the common people to fully abide by the orders of Sindh Government and stay at their homes during the lockdown.

He also praised Pakistan Rangers and Sindh Police for their tremendous efforts to ensure implementation of lockdown.