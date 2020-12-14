UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KATI Lauds Raise In Govt Funds For Covid-19 Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:55 PM

KATI lauds raise in govt funds for Covid-19 vaccine

President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saleem-uz-Zaman has appreciated raise by the government in funds allocated for Covid-19 vaccine; from $ 150 million to $ 250 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saleem-uz-Zaman has appreciated raise by the government in funds allocated for Covid-19 vaccine; from $ 150 million to $ 250 million.

In a statement here on Monday, KATI President also commended the government's timely efforts for purchasing vaccine and hoped the administration of vaccination would start at the earliest possible.

He said the government deserved acknowledgment of its best policy and steps to successfully handle the first wave of COVID-19; striking balance in safety of life and livelihood of the people.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan through his vision and resolve for continuation of trade and industrial activities had given right direction to the country in difficult times of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Kati Korangi From Government Industry Best Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid adopts new structures, Cabinet ..

51 seconds ago

UAE Nuclear Energy Programme witnessed major miles ..

59 seconds ago

COVID-19 Claims 6 more lives, infects 1260 others

2 minutes ago

Public hearing held to address grievances regardin ..

2 minutes ago

Neymar gets 'reassuring' prognosis after ankle inj ..

2 minutes ago

Survey Says 69% of Italian Firms Fully Active Amid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.