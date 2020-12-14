KATI lauds raise in govt funds for Covid-19 vaccine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saleem-uz-Zaman has appreciated raise by the government in funds allocated for Covid-19 vaccine; from $ 150 million to $ 250 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saleem-uz-Zaman has appreciated raise by the government in funds allocated for Covid-19 vaccine; from $ 150 million to $ 250 million.

In a statement here on Monday, KATI President also commended the government's timely efforts for purchasing vaccine and hoped the administration of vaccination would start at the earliest possible.

He said the government deserved acknowledgment of its best policy and steps to successfully handle the first wave of COVID-19; striking balance in safety of life and livelihood of the people.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan through his vision and resolve for continuation of trade and industrial activities had given right direction to the country in difficult times of the pandemic.