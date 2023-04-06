Close
KATI Launches Thalassemia Free Pakistan Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KATI launches Thalassemia free Pakistan campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), on Thursday, launched the Thalassemia Free Pakistan campaign for raising awareness and facilitating blood donations.

President KATI, Faraz-ur-Rehman, while announcing the launch of the campaign in a meeting with a delegation led by renowned social activist Siddique Sheikh and Kashif Iqbal said that we wanted to completely eradicate diseases like Thalassemia from the country.

Only timely diagnosis could save the future generation from diseases like Thalassemia, he said adding that awareness would be imparted to the masses about screening before marriage that could keep the new generation healthy and make Pakistan free from Thalassemia.

He said that there were around one million Thalassemia patients in Pakistan whose lives depend on the availability of blood so awareness about the disease and blood donations was essential to save precious lives and help the affected people.

Faraz stressed on the need of conducting Thalassemia screening in the Korangi area and assured that KATI would continue taking steps for the treatment of patients and blood donations.

He also appealed to the government to launch a campaign for prevention from Thalassemia in the country in collaboration with private sectors like the polio campaign.

