KATI Leadership Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

KATI leadership expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Saleem-uz-Zaman Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) urging the international community to raise voice against the suppression of human rights and brutalities by Indian government in the valley.

In his message , he said the people of IIOJK had been struggling for their right to self-determination for more than last seven decades and instead of holding plebiscite in Kashmir, the Indian government amended its constitution and annexed occupied Jammu and Kashmir which earlier had status of disputed territory in the light of United Nations' resolutions.

Saleem-uz-Zaman said that this arrogant and blatant action by Modi's government was not acceptable neither to Kashmiris nor to the people of Pakistan and to the international community as well.

He said that Kashmir conflict was the greatest challenge to the peace and economic prosperity especially of South Asia.

Indian stubbornness and unilateral actions were making this challenge a real threat.

" We urge the international community to come forward and play their role to resolve this serious issue," he asserted.

President KATI said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively raised the Kashmir issue on every possible international and regional forum.

He said that the nation and business community fully supported his efforts for this national cause.

