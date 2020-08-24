KATI mourns ex-chairman Akbar Farooqui

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry S M Muneer, its president Sheikh Umer Rehan, other office bearers and leaders of the association on Monday expressed their deep grief over the death of KATI's founding member and former chairman Akbar Farooqui

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry S M Muneer, its president Sheikh Umer Rehan, other office bearers and leaders of the association on Monday expressed their deep grief over the death of KATI's founding member and former chairman Akbar Farooqui.

In a statement issued here, they condoled with the grieved family of late Farooqui and prayed may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grand courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

S M Muneer said that Akber Farooqui's death was his personal loss for him.

Late Farooqui contributed a lot to establish KATI as one of the major trade and industrial association of the country.

"His services to the business community would be remembered for long," he said.