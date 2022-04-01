UrduPoint.com

KATI Office Bearers Meet Korangi Police High-ups

A meeting was held at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to discuss crime eradication, maintenance of law and order and making Korangi district more peaceful

The meeting was attended by DIGP East Zone Muqaddas Haider, SSP Korangi Faisal Bashir Memon, SP Landhi Division Saleem Shah, other officers. KATI president Salman Aslam, CEO Zubair Chayya, KATI's standing committee on law and order member Danish Khan former president Saleem-uz-Zaman, senior vice president Maheen Salman, vice president Farrukh Kandahari and former presidents and members of KATI.

In his address, DIGP East Zone Muqaddas Haider said steps were being taken under an effective strategy to eradicate crime in Korangi.

He further said all possible protection would be provided to all the industrialists of Korangi Industrial Zone.

KATI members on the occasion expressed their confidence on performance of Korangi police.

Korangi District SSP Faisal Bashir Memon said all possible steps were being taken by Korangi Police to make the district peaceful so that the professionals working in industries and the public were protected.

