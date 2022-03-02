UrduPoint.com

KATI Praises PM's Industrial Package

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KATI praises PM's industrial package

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry's Patron-in-Chief, S.M. Muneer and its President Salman Aslam have expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing the industrial package.

In a joint statement through KATI here on Wednesday, the business leaders said the package would help boost industrial activities in the country.

S. M. Muneer said that Overseas Pakistanis would also be able to benefit from this scheme. It would help revival of the ailing industries, along with creating opportunities for new industries. The initiative would also help generate employment opportunities, increase exports from industrialization and Pakistan would grow again.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled his promise to the industrialists," he acknowledged. He said KATI President Salman Aslam said the scheme would provide tax exemption to Pakistanis abroad for investing in the country. And, it is very encouraging to industrialists that source of their would be questioned if they would invest to revive sick industries.

He appealed to Pakistani investors within and outside Pakistan to take full advantage of this opportunity and invest in. their coumtry.

"Through this new policy announcement, the government has won the hearts of the industrialists," he remarked.

