KATI praises traffic management during heavy rains

(@FahadShabbir)

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry President, Salman Aslam and KITE Limited's CEO Zubair Chhaya have praised the traffic police for the best traffic management during the heavy rains badly hitting the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Korangi Association of Trade and Industry President, Salman Aslam and KITE Limited's CEO Zubair Chhaya have praised the traffic police for the best traffic management during the heavy rains badly hitting the city.

In a statement on Thursday, they expressed satisfaction over the quality services of the traffic police. They said that Additional IG Sindh Javed Odho fulfilled his promise made during his visit to KATI.

They said that despite the heavy rains and high flow of water, the services of the traffic officers and personnel on duty on the roads were commendable.

APP /ah