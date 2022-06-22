KATI President discuses infrastructure issues with City Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Salman Aslam called on Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and discussed civic and infrastructure issues facing the industrial area. They reviewed the problems of Korangi Industrial Area, development projects, tree planting in the industrial area, and the performance of fire tenders. The services of Karachi Chief Fire Officer Mobeen Ahmed were appreciated, The City Administrator said Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation were striving to serve the people.

Murtaza Wahab said KATI was a major industrial area of the city where industrialists were increasingly participating in the beautification of Korangi and guiding other industrial areas. As a result of KATI's efforts, Korangi Industrial Area was being presented as a model zone.

He said that with the deployment of fire tenders in industrial areas, accidents were being dealt with in a better way. He said the government was working on more projects in consultation with industrial associations.

