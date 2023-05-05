UrduPoint.com

KATI President Suggests Use Of Renewable Energy For Reducing Electricity Cost

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2023 | 09:29 PM

KATI president suggests use of renewable energy for reducing electricity cost

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman, on Friday, suggested K-Electric shift its power generation to low-cost energy sources to reduce electricity prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman, on Friday, suggested K-Electric shift its power generation to low-cost energy sources to reduce electricity prices.

President KATI in a statement said that the only solution to the energy crisis in the country was to increase dependence on renewable energy and discard electricity generation from furnace oil and expensive diesel.

He said that government could save Rs.100 billion annually by operating K-Electric plants on natural gas while it would also help decrease the burden on consumers as well as the circular debt of the power sector.

Therefore government should ensure that K-Electric installs maximum solar and Thar coal-based power generation projects to reduce the impact of fuel adjustment charges on the citizens of Karachi, he said.

K-Electric should complete renewable energy projects including coal and solar energy within two years, Faraz ur Rehman said adding that funds required for the purpose could be raised from international and local financial institutions.

He demanded that at least 2000 MW of electricity should be provided to K-Electric from the National Grid and the pending work of transmission lines be completed on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Energy Crisis Thar Oil Kati Korangi Gas From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocati ..

Sultan AlNeyadi to be part of crew dragon relocation on ISS

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, ..

Punjab govt to introduce 30 new subjects at Inter, BS levels soon: Secretary Hig ..

3 minutes ago
 Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of i ..

Armed Forces the nation’s shield, protector of its achievements: Abdullah bin ..

18 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to ..

Sheikh Zayed’s vision highlighted by decision to unify Armed Forces: Tahnoun b ..

18 minutes ago
 Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operatio ..

Largest Mobile Operator in Sudan Suspends Operation in Khartoum Due to Power Out ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Adv ..

Biden Appoints Neera Tanden as Domestic Policy Advisor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.