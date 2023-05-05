KATI president suggests use of renewable energy for reducing electricity cost

President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman, on Friday, suggested K-Electric shift its power generation to low-cost energy sources to reduce electricity prices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Faraz-ur-Rehman, on Friday, suggested K-Electric shift its power generation to low-cost energy sources to reduce electricity prices.

President KATI in a statement said that the only solution to the energy crisis in the country was to increase dependence on renewable energy and discard electricity generation from furnace oil and expensive diesel.

He said that government could save Rs.100 billion annually by operating K-Electric plants on natural gas while it would also help decrease the burden on consumers as well as the circular debt of the power sector.

Therefore government should ensure that K-Electric installs maximum solar and Thar coal-based power generation projects to reduce the impact of fuel adjustment charges on the citizens of Karachi, he said.

K-Electric should complete renewable energy projects including coal and solar energy within two years, Faraz ur Rehman said adding that funds required for the purpose could be raised from international and local financial institutions.

He demanded that at least 2000 MW of electricity should be provided to K-Electric from the National Grid and the pending work of transmission lines be completed on a priority basis.